Government begins mandatory training course on highway project report preparation

Highway

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has started a mandatory training course on "Preparation of Feasibility Study and DPR for Highway Projects" for the personnel engaged by consultancy firms for preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs).

The programme is aimed to improve the overall quality of DPRs in development of Highways so that safe, quality resilient and sustainable highways are created.

The training would also focus on use of new/alternate material & technology and use of Prime Minister Gati Shakti Integrated Master Plan for deciding the alignment.

Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE) has conducted the first training programme for the personnel of consultants between September 5-10, the Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The training included overview of DPR Preparation, hydrological investigations and studies, traffic studies, traffic demand estimation and realistic forecasting, geometrical design of highways, modern topography survey and data collection and many other aspects.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has given great emphasis on development of road infrastructure especially National Highways in the country.

He has emphasised time and again that capacity building both in government and private sector is imperative for sustainable development of road infrastructure for which instructions have been issued from time to time by the MoRTH.

The DPR consultants will have to demonstrate the training undertaken by its key personnel in their Curriculum Vitae (CV) as part of their technical qualifications. The course has been designed to cover all the technical and non-technical aspects involved in the preparation of DPRs.

In the training programme various challenges and issues of concerns such as competency and extent of involvement of key personnel, finalization of alignment, accuracy of survey data and design, proper preparation of the schedules, pre construction activities and various statutory clearances would be deliberated.