Gogoro launches battery swapping pilot in India, aims to boost EV adoption

Gogoro

Gogoro has announced a strategic B2B initiative and partnership with Zypp Electric, EV-as-a-Service platform. Together, the companies aim on accelerating the urban shift of logistics fleets and last mile deliveries to electric using battery swapping. Gogoro and Zypp plan to launch their B2B pilot in December 2022 and it will include Gogoro Network GoStations, Gogoro Smart Batteries and Gogoro Smartscooters. The pilot is focused on last mile delivery fleets. The findings from this pilot project will pave the way for the company to scale its operations in India.

With more than 350 million battery swaps to date, Gogoro is a leading ambassador for EV battery swapping, a technology that is viewed by industry experts and the government as a viable solution for promoting the adoption of electric two-wheelers in India’s densely populated cities.

“We are seeing an incredible global transformation of urban transportation and energy systems to smarter, cleaner, and safer electric power, and there is nowhere it will benefit more than India. With more than 350 million battery swaps to date, Gogoro is introducing its advanced battery swapping platform in India to establish a new generation of electric two-wheel transportation that is proven, safe, and reliable,” said Horace Luke, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Gogoro.

“Climate change & rising pollution are a major global concern and many world leaders are committed to bringing a change with revolutionary measures that perfectly align with our vision at Zypp Electric. We are super excited to partner with Gogoro, a like-minded global EV player stepping into the Indian market and decarbonising Indian last-mile deliveries with Gogoro’s state-of-the-art battery swapping platform that is proven at scale to be safe, easy for riders to use, easy to deploy in cities and open to all businesses,” said Akash Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Zypp Electric.