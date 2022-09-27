Geeta Phogat takes delivery of new Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, Anand Mahindra calls it ‘bonus’

Geeta Phogat takes delivery of new Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV

Mahindra launched the new Scorpio-N SUV in India a couple of months ago and now the Indian automaker has started delivering the Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV to customers who booked it ahead of the launch. Popular Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat is also among the first few lucky customers who received the delivery of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N. The Commonwealth Games gold medal winner took to Twitter to share the images of her taking delivery of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV. “What a lovely morning on such a beautiful day.. welcoming our new member on the 1st day of Navratri (Mahindra Scorpio-N ) Thank you so much @anandmahindra Sir for launching such an Incredible Car Thank you P.P Automotive Pvt. Ltd Karnal for excellent service” Phogat wrote on Twitter.

Following the tweet from the wrestling star, chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, Anand Mahindra lauded her Geeta Phogat’s choice as ‘bonus’. “This is a bonus. What a privilege to have you, Geeta, as one of our first customers for the Scorpio-N. We’re basking in your Gold Medal Glory! And we hope our car proves to be as tough as you!” Tweet from Anand Mahindra reads.

Mahindra has revealed that it will deliver 7,000 units of Scorpio-N SUV during the Navratri 2022. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in June. Priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Scorpio-N received 1 lakh booking in just 30 minutes helping Mahindra & Mahindra shares to touch an all time high. The new Mahindra Scorpio is loaded to the brim when it comes to features and it is available in six variants with two engine and transmission options.

At the front, the all new Scorpio-N dons fierce cladding and a full-width front grille featuring chrome talons. The grille resembles the one seen on the Mahindra XUV 700. It features signature front double barrel LED headlamps and sting like DRLs encasing the fog lamps. Sequential LED turn indicators add a contemporary touch to the Scorpio-N's design. The new 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels provide a better stance to the car.

At the rear, the company has redesigned the tailgate as well along with the new ‘N’ moniker. The windows of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N also gets chrome surrounds. Overall, the Scorpio-N feels like a completely different car.

When it comes to cabin, Mahindra has completely revamped the interiors of the 2022 Scorpio as it will be offered in two seat options - captain and bench seats. The second row will also feature AC vents and blower control. The second row passengers will also be able use seat pockets and USB-C charging port as well.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N adopts some of the features from the Mahindra XUV 700 such as instrument cluster and steering wheel. The new-gen SUV also gets touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and AdrenoX UI. The car also gets a 3D sound system, dual-zone climate control, electric sunroof and multiple drive modes.