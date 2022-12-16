Gangster performs ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ stunt on Mahindra Thar and Scorpio, arrested as video goes viral

Screen Grab

Problems with road rage and other forms of public road anarchy have long plagued police and commuters alike. A video of a criminal and his gang doing stunts in their vehicle on the streets of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral on the internet.

Nearly sixty-five criminal complaints have been filed against Zubair Maulana at different police stations, but that doesn't stop him from dancing on the bonnet of his speeding vehicle as his gang cheers him on. His jeep is being followed by Chevrolet Beat that seems to be travelling backwards so that a video of the "stunt" may be shot.

A repeat criminal named Zubair Maulana was out on bail from a Bhopal prison when he and several buddies, accompanied by blaring music, did a stunt on a moving car on public roadways, according to a story circulating on the internet. There were also other members from his gangs seen in the now viral video who were also standing/sitting on the bonnet of the other cars surrounding the Jeep.

Supposedly filmed on Friday night as they drove home from a birthday party for fellow thug Sunny Malik in Gandhinagar. The footage was shared across their social media accounts.

Three or four cars can be seen speeding down the road in the background of the minute-long film. Three or four of them are standing in the open back of a vehicle.

There are two persons perched atop the roof, and another pair of people waiting at the side gate. An SUV passes by a jeep that seems to be doing a "phool aur Kante"-style trick, in which three or four cars weave back and forth between each other.

The Gandhi Nagar police department filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Zubair Maulana on Monday. Narottam Mishra, the minister of home affairs, made directives that led to the filing of the FIR.