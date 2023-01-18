From Hyundai Aura 2023 to Toyota Rumion: Explore top 10 most affordable cars under Rs 10 lakh to launch in India soon

The Indian car market is set to see some exciting new launches in the coming months, with a number of affordable and budget-friendly options available for buyers. These 10 cars, all priced under Rs 10 Lakh, are set to be launched soon and are sure to offer great value for money.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 2023: This car is set to be launched on January 20, 2023 and is priced at Rs 5.70 Lakh. The Grand i10 Nios is a compact and stylish hatchback that offers great fuel efficiency and a comfortable ride.

Mahindra eKUV100: This electric car is set to be launched on January 25, 2023 and is priced at Rs 8.25 Lakh. The eKUV100 is a compact and affordable electric car that is sure to appeal to buyers looking for an eco-friendly option.

Toyota Rumion: This stylish hatchback is set to be launched on January 25, 2023 and is priced at Rs 8.77 Lakh. The Rumion offers great fuel efficiency and a comfortable ride, making it a great option for city driving.

Hyundai Aura 2023: This sedan is set to be launched on January 25, 2023 and is priced at Rs 6.50 Lakh. The Aura offers a spacious interior, great fuel efficiency, and a comfortable ride, making it a great option for families.

Skoda Fabia 2022: This compact car is set to be launched on January 25, 2023 and is priced at Rs 7.00 Lakh. The Fabia offers great fuel efficiency, a comfortable ride, and a spacious interior, making it a great option for city driving.

Citroen eC3: This electric car is set to be launched on February 15, 2023 and is priced at Rs 8.99 Lakh. The eC3 is a compact and affordable electric car that is sure to appeal to buyers looking for an eco-friendly option.

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2023: This compact car is set to be launched in March 2023 and is priced at Rs 6.00 Lakh. The Swift offers great fuel efficiency, a comfortable ride, and a spacious interior, making it a great option for city driving.

Maruti Suzuki FRONX: This compact SUV is set to be launched in March 2023 and is priced at Rs 8.00 Lakh. The FRONX offers great fuel efficiency, a comfortable ride, and a spacious interior, making it a great option for families.

Nissan Sunny 2021: This sedan is set to be launched in April 2023 and is priced at Rs 8.50 Lakh. The Sunny offers great fuel efficiency, a comfortable ride, and a spacious interior, making it a great option for families.

Honda WR-V 2023: This compact SUV is set to be launched in August 2023 and is priced at Rs 8.00 Lakh. The WR-V offers great fuel efficiency, a comfortable ride, and a spacious interior, making it a great option for families.

All these cars are set to be launched soon in India and are priced under Rs 10 Lakh, making them great options for buyers on a budget. These cars are sure to offer great value for money, with features such as fuel efficiency, comfortable rides, and spacious interiors. Whether you're looking for a compact hatchback, a sedan, or an SUV, there's sure to be an option that suits your needs among these 10 cars.