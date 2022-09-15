Search icon
Following Cyrus Mistry’s accident, Gadkari asks automakers to adopt global safety norms

Gadkari said road safety is the highest agenda for the government.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

Nitin Gadkari

After the tragic death of business tycoon Cyrus Mistry, road safety in the country has gathered the attention of authorities. Since the accident of the former Tata Group chairman, the government has started several campaigns to spread awareness about dangers of overspeeding and not wearing a seatbelt. Following the wave of initiatives, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said there is a need to adopt global safety norms for cars in the country.

Gadkari wondered why automobile manufacturers are not thinking about the lives of people using economy cars in India. Mostly, lower middle-class people buy small economy cars. The minister said the need of the hour is to reduce accidents in the country. He pointed out that every year, some 5 lakh road accidents kill 1.5 lakh people and injure over 3 lakh. "Majority of automobile manufacturers in India are exporting cars with 6 airbags. But in India, because of the economic model and cost, they are hesitating," he said.

The government is trying to make it mandatory for carmakers to provide at least six airbags in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October. Gadkari's remarks assume significance as it comes against the backdrop of the automobile industry raising concerns that high taxation and stricter safety and emission norms for vehicles have made their products expensive.

"A draft notification has been issued on January 14, 2022, which mandates that vehicles of category M1, manufactured after October 1, 2022, shall be fitted with two side/side torso air bags, one each for the persons occupying front row outboard seating positions, and two side curtain/tube air bags, one each for the persons occupying outboard seating positions," it had said.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, over 1.55 lakh lives were lost in road crashes across India in 2021 -- an average of 426 daily or 18 every single hour -- which is the highest death figures recorded in any calendar year so far. According to the report titled 'Road accidents in India -- 2020', more than 11 percent of deaths and injuries were caused due to non-usage of seat belts.

Gadkari said road safety is the highest agenda for the government.

(with inputs from PTI)

