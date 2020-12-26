FASTag fee collection crosses Rs 80 crore per day for first time

In what can be called a significant achievement, the toll collection through FASTag crossed Rs 80 crores in a day on December 24, 2020, for the first time. The National Highways Authority of India mentioned the historic feat in a statement.

It is to be noted that FASTag is mandatory for vehicles from January 1, 2021. Moreover, with coronavirus, social distancing has become the new normal, and FASTag as a toll payment option cancels the chance of any human contact with the drivers and the toll operators.

FASTag is available across 30,000 points of sale (PoS) across the country and is mandatory at NHAI toll plazas.

Introduced in 2016, the compulsory use of these tags will help vehicles pass without any hitch through the toll plazas, preventing long queues.

The Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari has stated that FASTag will be useful for commuters as they will not have to stop at toll plazas for cash payments.

By 2017, FASTag numbers went up to seven lakh and more than 34 lakh FASTags were issued in 2018.

As per the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, since December 1, 2017, FASTag had been made mandatory for the registration of new four-wheelers.

The FASTag programme has partnered with 27 issuer banks and has included several options to simplify its recharge facility such as Bharat Bill Payment System, UPI and Paytm, as well as My FASTag mobile app.

Moreover, the renewal of fitness certificate of a transport vehicle will be done only after the vehicle in question has FASTag registration.