EV Policy: Discount to be offered for purchasing electric vehicle in this state

Electric Vehicle Policy: The Government of Haryana has announced the Electric Vehicle Policy 2022. (EV Policy of Haryana Government). The government has made an effort to promote the manufacturing of EVs and their component parts in the state under the Electric Vehicle Policy. The government has stated in its official statement that it is attempting to reduce the cost of EVs through the implementation of this policy. The government aims to transform the state's EV infrastructure with this policy. With this, the number of hybrid electric vehicle (EV) registrations in the state will rise.

The new policy to be beneficial for those who produce electric vehicles:

The Haryana government had earlier in June 2022 introduced a new EV policy, under which the government provides different incentives to the businesses producing electric vehicles. The company will be excluded from several things after the launch of this new policy, including GST, stamp duty, fixed capital investment, etc. The state's producers of EVs benefit from a significant cost reduction as a result, and buyers will eventually reap the rewards.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/automobile/report-royal-enfield-meteor-350-modified-to-look-more-dominating-than-its-650cc-sibling-3003883

Benefits of this policy:

Through this new EV policy announced by the Haryana government, stamp duty and electric duty would both be fully eliminated. Customers will first be required to pay this duty when purchasing the vehicle, but the government will later reimburse them for their payments. This will aid in lowering state pollution levels. The administration also wants the state to become a hub for EV manufacturing. Additionally, this will aid in the state's ability to create new jobs.

The government of Uttar Pradesh also implemented an EV policy:

In order to encourage the usage of electric vehicles, the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has developed the New Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022 (New Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy). Customers who purchase electric vehicles under this scheme will receive substantial subsidies in addition to numerous incentives. Additionally, incentives for businesses producing EVs, batteries, and related components as well as for service providers creating charging and battery swapping facilities have been included in this programme.