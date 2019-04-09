End of 95% subsidy under FAME-II to hit electric two-wheelers

EV makers are expected to take time to come up with new models eligible for FAME-II demand incentive along with the necessary level of localisation, said a Crisil report

95% – of electric two-wheeler models will not get incentive under FAME-II

90% – of vehicles that availed incentives under FAME-I were electric scooters

Rs 10,000 cr – Outlay increased in FAME-II

Rs 895 cr – Outlay under FAME-I

90% – of beneficiaries under FAME-I were lead-acid powered electric scooters

Rs 2,000-Rs 7,000 – average subsidy per vehicle reduced to