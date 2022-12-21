Emotional video: Sidhu Moose Wala’s 'Last Ride' Mahindra Thar returned to his father after seven months

Sidhu Moose Wala's Mahindra Thar was in possession of Punjab police until now.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s iconic ‘Last Ride’ Mahindra Thar has been returned to his father Balkaur Singh in his Musa village of Punjab. Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was assassinated in May this year while he was driving his Mahindra Thar in Punjab’s Mansa. Since past 7 months, the car with several visible gunshots, was in possession of authorities for the murder probe. The car was parked in Mansa City 1 police station until now. After receiving Sidhu Moose Wala’s Mahindra Thar, his father Balkaur Singh got emotional while he touched the hood and windscreen of the car that was attacked by assailants in May. The emotional video of Moose Wala’s father receiving the Thar has left netizens emotional. You can watch the video shared by The Tribune below.





Moose Wala’s Mahindra Thar has been brought back to his residence by his family and the car is currently being cleaned. As per report by The Tribune, the Thar will be kept outside Sidhu Moose Wala’s home as his remembrance. For those who are unaware, Sidhu Moose Wala has a strong and loyal fan base. Every Sunday, his fans show up at his residence to remember him and to click selfies with his popular vehicles. Now, the fans will also be able to get a photo with his ‘Last Ride’. The car is getting much attention from fans as Sidhu Moose Wala’s last song while he was alive was named ‘The Last Ride’.

Sidhu Moose Wala was allegedly killed by members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and over the last 7 months, several members of the infamous gang have been arrested by the police. The Mahindra Thar was Moose Wala’s prized possession as he used to travel in the SUV locally. Apart from Thar, the Punjabi rapper also owned a couple of Range Rovers, a Toyota Fortuner, a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy among other cars.