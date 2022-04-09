Elon Musk to launch self-driving ‘robotaxis’ soon, know more about the futuristic cars

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has recently announced that the company is on its way to launch futuristic robotaxis, which will essentially be self-driving taxi cabs, aimed at making commute and travelling simpler and more efficient.

Without giving a specific timeframe for the same, Musk said that Tesla is on its way to making a “dedicated” self-driving taxi that will “look futuristic.” The billionaire made this announcement on the opening of the Tesla factory in Texas.

Addressing a large crowd while wearing a black cowboy hat and sunglasses, Musk said, “Massive scale. Full self-driving. There’s going to be a dedicated robotaxi.” Back in 2019, the billionaire had said that Tesla is developing fully self-driving vehicles, which will be the future of automobiles.

During the opening of the factory, Elon Musk said, “What I can say is we’re gonna move to truly massive scale — scale that no company has ever achieved in the history of humanity. That has to happen to transition the world to sustainable energy. Massive scale, Full Self-Driving, there’s gonna be a dedicated Robotaxi that’s gonna look quite futuristic”

Musk has also said that the launch of the new Tesla factories will be able to ramp up production across the country. The electric car-making company has said that they will be simplifying the production of cars, and they will be only being reliant on three major parts.

READ | ‘Didn’t get idea from poll’: Taking playful dig at Elon Musk, Twitter says working on Edit feature

Musk also talked about launching a humanoid robot called Optimus which is “really going to transform the world to a degree even greater than cars.” Musk said, “Basically, anything that humans don’t want to do Optimus will do.”

This comes as Elon Musk announced that he has bought a 9 percent of stake in Twitter, making him the biggest shareholder of the company. He was also appointed to the Twitter board a couple of days ago, leading to speculations that major changes in Twitter are going to take place soon.