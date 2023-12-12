Headlines

Elon Musk’s Tesla threatens Cybertruck buyers, may sue them for $50000 for selling EV

Tesla delivered its first few Cybertrucks about two weeks ago. In an event held at the company’s headquarters in Austin, Texas, Musk delivered the truck to about a dozen people and predicted that it would usher in a new, more exciting era.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

Elon Musk-run Tesla has once again threatened to sue owners of its newly-launched Cybertruck for $50,000 if they try to sell the vehicle within the first year of ownership. Tesla re-added a clause to its Cybertruck purchase contract, threatening to sue owners who try to flip their Cybertrucks within the first year of purchasing, reports Electrek.

The clause, which was first introduced in November and was later withdrawn before it was re-added again, says Cybertruck buyers must agree not to sell the vehicle during their first year of ownership without permission from Tesla.The automaker “may seek injunctive relief to prevent the transfer of title of the vehicle or demand liquidated damages from you in the amount of $50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, whichever is greater.”

The rear-wheel drive version of the electric truck will cost $60,990, up from $39,900 in 2019. It will have a range of 250 miles on a single charge. However, the model will not be available until 2025. The dual-motor and tri-motor “Cyberbeast” versions will be available sooner in 2024, according to Tesla’s order page — and will be more powerful.

The AWD Cybertruck will cost $79,990, have a range of 340 miles, hit 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds, and have a top speed of 112 mph. The tri-motor trim will cost $99,990, produce 845 horsepower, 10,296 lb-ft of torque, and have a range of around 320 miles.

The prices stated at the event are significantly higher than the $50,000 price range the tech billionaire had long said the vehicle would retail for.

