Elon Musk’s plan for Rs 20 lakh EV for India inches closer, Tesla executive likely to hold talks

Elon Musk promised to bring Tesla cars to India ‘as soon as humanly possible’ after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US. Following his tweet, or should we say X, there have been several rumours around Tesla building a new car for the Indian market and as per the latest reports, Tesla representatives are currently in India to talk for the talks on the same. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will reportedly meet Tesla executives to discuss the production plan of an all-new car that will cost around Rs 20 lakh ($24,000). If the plan goes ahead, India will get the cheapest Tesla car which will be approximately 25% cheaper than the low-end Tesla Model 3 sedan.

Musk has time and again said that he faced challenges from the government for releasing its products in India. "Tesla isn't in India yet due to "Challenges with the government," he had posted. Musk has said that he wants to launch cars in India but the country's import duties on EVs are "highest in the world by far".

Currently, India levies 100 per cent tax on the imported cars of price more than $40,000 (Rs 30 lakh), inclusive of insurance and shipping expenses, and cars less than $40,000 are subject to 60 per cent import tax. To counter this, Tesla is now planning to produce the car in India itself to cater the masses and keep the prices low.