Elon Musk reveals Tesla has made more than 30 lakh electric cars

Tesla was the third biggest automaker in mainland China in the first half of this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

Elon Musk

Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk has announced that the electric car manufacturing company surpassed the milestone of producing 3 million vehicles. Till now, Tesla cars have achieved over 40 million miles and the company expects to reach 100 million miles at the end of this year. "Congrats Giga Shanghai on making the millionth car! Total Teslas now made over 3 mn," Musk tweeted late on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Musk hinted that Tesla would probably build "at least 10 or 12 gigafactories" in years to come. Musk said that the long-awaited Cybertruck (announced in 2019) will also be unveiled soon, though he did not give further details.

Tesla reported $16.93 billion in revenue in Q2 and automotive made $14.6 billion of the total sales. In an earnings call, Musk said that Tesla's new factory outside of Berlin crossed 1,000 cars per week in June.

Tesla was the third biggest automaker in mainland China in the first half of this year. It delivered almost 200,000 vehicles to customers during this period.

Over 413,000 EVs were sold in the US in H1 2022, including over 64,000 electric pick-up trucks.

"Despite the improved range of vehicle types and EVs from more brands, Tesla still accounted for almost 60 per cent of sales in the US in H1 2022," according to Chris Jones, VP and chief analyst at Canalys.

Tesla is the leader in the BEV segment, with a strong performance from its Model Y and Model 3 accounting for 565,000 of vehicles sold during H1 2022, giving it a market share of 14 per cent.

(with inputs from IANS)

