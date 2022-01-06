Elon Musk takes a dig at Tesla rival GM for selling only 26 EVs in 3 months

World’s richest man and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is known for his social media posts which are generally cryptic, or filled with sarcasm. In his most recent post of witty sarcasm, Musk trolled American automaker General Motors for its low sales.

Musk was responding to a tweet from a handle called Tesla Silicon Valley Club which posted GM’s EV sales in the fourth quarter of the year 2021. “GM sold 26 electric vehicles in Q4’21,” the handle tweeted, tagging Musk.

The eccentric billionaire soon replied to the tweet with a sarcastic comment. “Room to improve …,” wrote Musk, trolling the Tesla’s rival automaker for selling just 26 electric cars. In comparison, Musk’s Tesla sold 3,08,600 EVs in the final quarter of 2021. GM reportedly sold 5 Bolt EVs and EUVs and one Hummer EV pickup in US in last quarter of 2021.

