Electric vehicles catch fire again, now 20 e-scooters burst into flames in Nashik

Yet another incident of EV scooters catching fire has been reported. This time, nearly 20 brand new electric scooters from a company called Jitendra EV caught fire, which is perhaps the biggest EV fire accident.

The incident took place on April 9 in Nashik when scooters were being transported from the factory in a container.

The container had a total of 40 Jitendra electric scooters and the upper deck, containing 20 of these scooters caught fire.

Jitendra Electric Vehicle said that they have launched a probe into the fire accident, aiming to determine the cause of the fire.

“An unfortunate incident took place on 9th April near our factory gate in a scooter. The situation was immediately brought under control by a timely intervention from our team. Safety being of prime importance, we are investigating the root cause and we will soon come out with findings," the company said.

The incident is the latest in a series of incidents where electric two-wheelers have caught fire-raising concern about their safety. So far, six incidents of fire in electric scooters have been reported since the onset of summer.

According to reports, government officials said that they are aware of this latest electric scooters’ fire incident and will call the company’s officials to file a report. Moreover, the Road Ministry has already called senior officials of Okinawa and Ola EV for a detailed presentation on the EV fire incident and will take a call accordingly.

Meanwhile, according to a FADA report, EV sales in India witnessed a three-fold jump last fiscal with two-wheelers leading the segment.

In FY 2021-22, the EV registered 429,417 unit sales as compared to 134,821 EV unit sales in the fiscal year 2020-21, FADA said.