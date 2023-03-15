Search icon
'Electric vehicle is....': MS Dhoni talks about EV, here's what he say; Watch

On Instagram, MS Dhoni talks about electric vehicles and the need to alter the way electricity is produced in order to create a sustainable future.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 05:38 PM IST

MS Dhoni on Electric Vehicles

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian national cricket team, is well-known for both his on-field success and his passion for motorcycles and cars. In a glass garage that spans two stories, he keeps his many bikes and some of his classic automobiles. MS Dhoni, like many other celebrities, has an electric vehicle in his garage. He just invested in Kia's flagship electric crossover, the EV6. Despite the growing popularity of EVs in India, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni recently remarked that such cars are not the answer.

On Instagram, lighthorium uploaded a video clip of MS Dhoni saying, "I feel the electric vehicle is not the solution." He then discusses sustainable futures.

"How the electricity is produced is the solution," MS Dhoni continues. Furthermore, he says, "If my electricity is coming from a thermal power plant, we can't say ok it is green. So what is important is to generate electricity that is greener and to have other sustainable things that are around to the energy aspect."

It's important to note that coal is the primary fuel source for electricity generation in thermal power plants. The burning of coal releases gases that have an adverse effect on the environment and must be mitigated. It would be misleading to call the electricity used to charge electric cars "green" or "environmentally friendly" because of the pollution caused by the coal combustion itself.

On the other hand, there are cleaner, more sustainable options for producing power. Wind and solar power, for instance, may be harnessed to create a carbon-neutral future.

Also, READ: Honda Shine 100 motorcycle launched in India at Rs 64,900

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Light (@lighthorium)

Confederate X132 Hellcat, Harley Davidson Fat Boy, TVS Apache RR310, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Ducati 1098, and more are just some of the bikes in MS Dhoni's extensive collection. also has a garage full of vehicles including a  Hummer H2, Land Rover Freelander, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7,  Mitsubishi Pajero SFX, and  Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned into Indian Navy: Know features, weapons of stealth mission vessel
From Hera Pheri to Selfiee: Bollywood's biggest south remakes starring Akshay Kumar
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
From high-quality images to calling shortcut feature: Know WhatsApp’s 5 latest features that are coming soon
Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos in glittery outfits
First-image
Wordle 634 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 15
