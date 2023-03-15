'Electric vehicle is....': MS Dhoni talks about EV, here's what he say; Watch

MS Dhoni on Electric Vehicles

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian national cricket team, is well-known for both his on-field success and his passion for motorcycles and cars. In a glass garage that spans two stories, he keeps his many bikes and some of his classic automobiles. MS Dhoni, like many other celebrities, has an electric vehicle in his garage. He just invested in Kia's flagship electric crossover, the EV6. Despite the growing popularity of EVs in India, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni recently remarked that such cars are not the answer.

On Instagram, lighthorium uploaded a video clip of MS Dhoni saying, "I feel the electric vehicle is not the solution." He then discusses sustainable futures.

"How the electricity is produced is the solution," MS Dhoni continues. Furthermore, he says, "If my electricity is coming from a thermal power plant, we can't say ok it is green. So what is important is to generate electricity that is greener and to have other sustainable things that are around to the energy aspect."

It's important to note that coal is the primary fuel source for electricity generation in thermal power plants. The burning of coal releases gases that have an adverse effect on the environment and must be mitigated. It would be misleading to call the electricity used to charge electric cars "green" or "environmentally friendly" because of the pollution caused by the coal combustion itself.

On the other hand, there are cleaner, more sustainable options for producing power. Wind and solar power, for instance, may be harnessed to create a carbon-neutral future.

Also, READ: Honda Shine 100 motorcycle launched in India at Rs 64,900

Confederate X132 Hellcat, Harley Davidson Fat Boy, TVS Apache RR310, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Ducati 1098, and more are just some of the bikes in MS Dhoni's extensive collection. also has a garage full of vehicles including a Hummer H2, Land Rover Freelander, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, Mitsubishi Pajero SFX, and Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.