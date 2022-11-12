Earthquake: Things to keep in mind while driving

Representational Image

For quite some time, India has been on the receiving end of good fortune, seeing neither a significant earthquake nor a devastating one in the nation. Considering that an earthquake of a magnitude of 5.4 was felt in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) today, November 12, preparation is key. Knowing what to do in the event of an earthquake while travelling in a car or bike is essential, since you can never be sure when the next big one will hit.

While it is common knowledge to drop, cover, and hold during an earthquake, this advice is useless if you happen to be behind the wheel. Here are some things to do and avoid doing if you're driving during an earthquake, so you're prepared even before ground begins shaking and you're left wondering what to do.

Things to do

Gradually Reduce Your Speed: Reduce your speed gradually to avoid getting into an accident or pileup with other motorists during an earthquake.

Whenever possible, pull over to the side of the road away from bridges, overpasses, power lines, and other hazards. When there is no clear space to pull over, keep driving until you find one.

Park your vehicle: Place the car in park, switch off the engine, and leave your seatbelt on. In the event of an earthquake, your vehicle is the safest location you can be so long as it is not directly under a bridge, power line, or structure.

Turn on the Radio: When an earthquake strikes, turn on your radio. If you want to know what's going on and be safe, leaving your radio on is your best bet.

Wait: Those inside a car should stay still until the shaking stops. Do not get out of the car unless doing so would immediately endanger your life. Be prepared for anything . When the earth stops trembling, you may cautiously continue.

Things not to do