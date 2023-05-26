Search icon
E-Sprinto Amery EV with claimed 140 kms range launched at Rs 1.29 lakh

It features a 1500W BLDC Hub Motor delivers peak power of 2500W, propelling the scooter to go from 0 to 40 kilometers per hour in just 6 seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

E-Sprinto Amery

E-Sprinto Amery EV with a claimed range of 140 kilometres on a single charge and features including remote control lock, anti-theft alarm, mobile charging socket, find my vehicle and more, has been launched in India at Rs 1,29,999. The Amery EV offers ground clearance of 200mm and a kerb weight of 98 Kg. It features a 1500W BLDC Hub Motor delivers peak power of 2500W, propelling the scooter to go from 0 to 40 kilometers per hour in just 6 seconds, while reaching the top speed of 65 km/hr. The front disc and rear drum brakes ensure optimum control and safety.

The digital display keeps the rider informed and in control at all times, while the charging time of only 4 hours ensures that Amery is always ready for the next ride. Available in three colours – Blissful White, Sturdy Black (Matte) and High-Spirit Yellow– Amery can be availed from authorized e-Sprinto dealerships and showrooms nationwide at an ex-showroom price starting from Rs 1,29,999. Additionally, e-Sprinto is offering an introductory offer price to the first 100 customers.

e-Sprinto has also made sure that Amery adheres to the Indian Government's FAME2 (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) policy. e-Sprinto has ambitious plans to introduce a range of electric scooters in the coming months that not only surpass industry standards but also deliver unparalleled value to their esteemed clientele.

