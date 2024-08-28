Twitter
Viral video: Desi girl dances to Yimmy Yimmy in sizzling hot black attire, internet loves it

ED imposes Rs 908 crore fine on DMK MP Jagathrakshakan, family in FEMA case

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as CCI approves Rs 71364 crore merger of...

Good news! First flight out of Noida International Airport in Jewar may take off in…

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

Automobile

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS teased ahead of India launch; price likely to start at Rs…

This much-anticipated Ducati Multistrada V4 RS has already made its way into Ducati India's product lineup.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 04:21 PM IST

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS teased ahead of India launch; price likely to start at Rs…
Ducati India releases the teaser of the much-awaited Multistrada V4 RS ahead of the official launch. It hints that India's motorcycle market is soon to experience the launch of a high-performance motorbike. This much-anticipated addition has already made its way into Ducati India's product lineup. Amongst the Multistrada series, the Multi V4 RS model stands out for its extraordinary power and unbeatable performance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ducati India (@ducati_india)

Like it's predecessors, Streetfighter and the Panigale, the Multistrada V4 RS will also be powered by an engine of 1103cc, producing 180hp at 12,250rpm and 118Nm at 9,500rpm. The motor will also be paired with a six-speed gearbox and gets a quick shifter.

The Multistrada V4 RS's braking system is impressively enhanced, with its dual 330mm front discs and a single 265mm rear disc, all equipped with dual-channel ABS. Also, the bike rides on a 17-inch forged Marchesini alloy wheels and boasts top-of-the-line Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres for outstanding performance.

Moreover, it also features a 6.5-inch TFT screen, full LED lights, carbon fibre parts, and a type-approved Akrapovic muffler. 

As per reports, it is expected that the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS will be priced between Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

