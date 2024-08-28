Ducati Multistrada V4 RS teased ahead of India launch; price likely to start at Rs…

This much-anticipated Ducati Multistrada V4 RS has already made its way into Ducati India's product lineup.

Ducati India releases the teaser of the much-awaited Multistrada V4 RS ahead of the official launch. It hints that India's motorcycle market is soon to experience the launch of a high-performance motorbike. This much-anticipated addition has already made its way into Ducati India's product lineup. Amongst the Multistrada series, the Multi V4 RS model stands out for its extraordinary power and unbeatable performance.

Like it's predecessors, Streetfighter and the Panigale, the Multistrada V4 RS will also be powered by an engine of 1103cc, producing 180hp at 12,250rpm and 118Nm at 9,500rpm. The motor will also be paired with a six-speed gearbox and gets a quick shifter.

The Multistrada V4 RS's braking system is impressively enhanced, with its dual 330mm front discs and a single 265mm rear disc, all equipped with dual-channel ABS. Also, the bike rides on a 17-inch forged Marchesini alloy wheels and boasts top-of-the-line Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres for outstanding performance.

Moreover, it also features a 6.5-inch TFT screen, full LED lights, carbon fibre parts, and a type-approved Akrapovic muffler.

As per reports, it is expected that the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS will be priced between Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

