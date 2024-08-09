Twitter
Automobile

Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP launched in India; price starts at Rs…

This is the third model in the Hypermotard series, succeeding the RVE and the recently launched single-cylinder Mono 698 in India.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 07:44 PM IST

Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP launched in India; price starts at Rs…
The wait is finally over as Ducati has launched the Hypermotard 90 SP in India at a price of Rs 19.05 lakh (ex-showroom). 

This is the third model in the Hypermotard series, succeeding the RVE and the recently launched single-cylinder Mono 698 in India. 

For the price, it gets additional equipment and enhanced features, along with advanced mechanical particulars specifications. The most notable upgrade is the transition from Marzocchi/Sachs to Ohlins suspension at both front and rear. This customizable suspension offers an increased wheel travel, of 185mm and 175mm at the front and rear, respectively. 

The SP also boasts lighter Marchesini forged wheels, resulting in a claimed 2kg weight reduction. 

However, with the bike’s dry weight which remains 191 kg, and the 14.5-litre fuel tank, the total weight crosses the 200kg mark. Owing to the enhanced suspension, the seat now sits 20mm higher, at an elevation of 890mm. This change might make it a bit challenging for average-height riders to touch the ground comfortably. The SP variant of the bike comes equipped with Pirelli Supercorsa SP tyres, all set on 17-inch wheels.

Ducati decided to retain the same 937cc L-twin engine in the Hypermotard 950 SP, which produces an impressive 113 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. 

