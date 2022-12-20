Driving through fog? Simple tips to stay safe and prevent foggy windscreen

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
Intense frustration is common for drivers while driving in fog. Even if you consider yourself an experienced driver, you should stay off the roads while fog is present. Delay your travel until the fog lifts if the weather prediction calls for it. If that's not an option, just remember these basic safety measures.
How to remove condensation from windscreen
- Adjust the source of your airflow. The air in your automobile may be recycled by pressing a button, or you can open a window to let in fresh air. If your car's windscreen keeps fogging up, try adjusting the vents to get fresh air into the cabin.
- The car's interior temperature has to be lowered. Fog is generated by temperature differences, so if your car's interior and outside air are both cold, you'll have more fog. Do all you can to cool down your automobile by cranking up the air circulation. As low as you can tolerate, crank the air conditioning down too.
- Run some cold air via the defrost vent. You'll be blasting your windscreen with cold air from the defrost vent, but at least the glass will be the same temperature as the outside air. If your windscreen is fogged up, this may help clear it.
Driving in fog? Fellow these steps to stay save
- Keep an eye on your speed since it might be higher than you believe. If so, slow down gradually and stay in your lane to prevent being hit.
- Use your low beams to see and be seen. There is reduced visibility due to high-beams reflecting off of fog droplets. Have your turn signals and taillights on at all times so that other drivers can see your vehicle and give you space.
- Put on your fog lights; Indian automobiles in the lower price ranges don't often come with them. Yellow cellophane paper should be available in case your vehicle isn't equipped with fog lights. Put it on your car's high beams and drive around with it.
- Try to drive with as few distractions as possible. The use of electronic devices, such as mobile phones and radios, should be minimised. Keep your car's windows down if you want to be able to hear oncoming vehicles better.
- Be sure to leave a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. Shorter distances mean less time for corrective action in the event of an emergency.
- Constantly honk the horn, particularly while switching lanes or making a turn.
- If you are unable to see, safely pull over to the side of the road. In addition to maintaining your low beams, you should activate your vehicle's emergency flashers. Don't risk it out there.