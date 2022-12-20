Driving through fog? Simple tips to stay safe and prevent foggy windscreen

Representational Image

Intense frustration is common for drivers while driving in fog. Even if you consider yourself an experienced driver, you should stay off the roads while fog is present. Delay your travel until the fog lifts if the weather prediction calls for it. If that's not an option, just remember these basic safety measures.

How to remove condensation from windscreen

Adjust the source of your airflow. The air in your automobile may be recycled by pressing a button, or you can open a window to let in fresh air. If your car's windscreen keeps fogging up, try adjusting the vents to get fresh air into the cabin.

The car's interior temperature has to be lowered. Fog is generated by temperature differences, so if your car's interior and outside air are both cold, you'll have more fog. Do all you can to cool down your automobile by cranking up the air circulation. As low as you can tolerate, crank the air conditioning down too.

Run some cold air via the defrost vent. You'll be blasting your windscreen with cold air from the defrost vent, but at least the glass will be the same temperature as the outside air. If your windscreen is fogged up, this may help clear it.

Driving in fog? Fellow these steps to stay save