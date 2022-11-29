Drishyam 2 star Ajay Devgan spotted in BMW 7-Series luxury sedan, watch video here

Screen Grab

Ajay Devgn is one of Bollywood's biggest stars. In addition to his part in Drishyam 2, the actor has appeared in films of many genres. Over the years, Ajay Devgn has amassed quite the collection of luxury vehicles. He has a fleet of costly automobiles, including sedans, SUVs, and sports vehicles, all of which he often uses. Earlier this week, Ajay Devgn was spotted in Mumbai in a BMW 7-Series sedan.

Cars For You has uploaded the video on their YouTube account. The YouTuber in this clip identifies the actors in a Premium airport in Mumbai. In the clip, one of the young and promising actors in the business, Varun Dhawan, is seen making his way through the airport. Upon his arrival, he drives his brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLS40od. He smiles for the camera and makes his way toward the front door. After that, a BMW 7-Series luxury vehicle is shown in action. Ajay Devgn is seen here making his way out of the airport with his manager.

It appears that the vehicle was likely purchased by Ajay Devgn not too long ago. If the video is to be believed, the actor has purchased a BMW 740 Li that is a striking shade of blue called Deep Blue. This colour works well with the car's design. The BMW 7-Series is a luxury 4-door sedan. The vehicle is well-known for its plush interior and ample legroom. After leaving the airport, the actor strikes up a chat with his coworkers. After waiting for a while, he gets in the vehicle, and the driver takes off. Ajay Devgn waved at the cameras, but he never stopped to pose for any.

This video features the 740 Li M Sport trim. The bumpers on this variant of the 7-Series are substantially more sporty or aggressive appearing than those on the standard model. Ex-showroom prices for the BMW 7-Series range from Rs 1.42 crore to Rs 1.76 crore. The M Sport trim seen in this clip can be yours for a cool Rs 1.51 crore (ex-showroom).

The BMW 7-Series sedan is equipped with several convenient extras. It's equipped with a digital gauge cluster, leather upholstery, an electric sunroof, four-zone climate control, power-adjustable electric seats with a memory function, a remote parking system, a touchscreen infotainment system, paddle shifters, a massage function for the seats, a rear-seat entertainment system, a premium sound system, and much more.

BMW's M Sport trim, the 740 Li, is powered by a 3.0 litre twin-turbo inline 6-cylinder gasoline engine. This motor produces a maximum of 333 bhp and 450 Nm of torque. The gearbox is an 8-speed automatic, and all four wheels get power.

Ajay Devgn's collection of luxury vehicles includes not just BMW 7-Series but also Rolls-Royce Cullinans, BMW X7 M Sports, Mini Coopers, BMW Z4s, and more. Kajol, his wife, drove up in a BMW X7 SUV to the movie premiere recently.