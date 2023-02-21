Search icon
Does Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan own luxurious car collection? Actor reveals truth, says favourite car is…

Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan finally opened up on the speculations that he owns a luxurious car collection that is worth dozens of crores and revealed his favorite brand of cars.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 08:45 PM IST

Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan (File photo)

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the silver screen with his movie Pathaan has certainly turned a lot of heads, especially since his new movie has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office.

Delivering hit after hit and owning a major production house, Shah Rukh Khan sure has a massive amount of wealth to his name, and many media reports have speculated that he has a luxurious car collection that is worth dozens of crores.

During a social media interaction through his Twitter handle @iamsrk, Shah Rukh Khan dismissed all the reports of him owning a luxurious car collection. The Pathaan actor said that he doesn’t own any “cool cars” and that all the reports of him owning expensive cars are “bogus”.

A Twitter used had asked SRK on social media, “Which is your favourite car in your lineup? The car which you would never sell?” To this, King Khan responded that he doesn’t actually own any “cool cars”.

 

 

Shah Rukh Khan responded to the used saying that all such reports are “bogus”, and his favourite car brand is actually Hyundai. SRK said, “Actually I don’t have any cool cars….except Hyundai of course. All social media articles about luxury cars I allegedly have are bogus.”

Shah Rukh Khan is the brand ambassador of Hyundai and is one of the first actors who has been endorsing the cards since the beginning of their sale in India, with the age-old tagline “Hum Santro wale hai.”

Despite having many not-so-uncool cars in his collection built over the years, Shah Rukh Khan can often be seen driving around in his Hyundai Creta by himself. Contrary to his remarks of his car collection speculations being bogus, SRK does own an impressive hoard of premium cars.

According to reports, some of the cars in Shah Rukh Khan’s collection are - Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, Bentley Continental GT, Audi A8L, Toyota Land Cruiser, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, BMW i8, BMW 6 series convertible, BMW 7 series.

