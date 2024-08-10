Twitter
Automobile

'Do not drive till...': Maruti Suzuki recalls 2555 units of Alto K10 hatchback in India due to...

Maruti Suzuki has recalled 2,555 Alto K10 hatchbacks in India due to a potential fault in the steering gearbox assembly, advising customers not to drive the affected vehicles until the issue is resolved.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

'Do not drive till...': Maruti Suzuki recalls 2555 units of Alto K10 hatchback in India due to...
Maruti Suzuki has announced a recall for 2,555 units of its popular Alto K10 hatchback in India. The exact manufacturing dates of the affected vehicles have not been specified, but the company has assured customers that authorized dealer workshops will reach out to them to address the issue.

The recall is due to a suspected fault in the steering gearbox assembly, which in rare instances, could impact the vehicle's steering capabilities. Maruti Suzuki has advised customers to avoid driving their vehicles until the issue is resolved. The company has also promised to replace the faulty part free of charge.

The Alto has been one of Maruti Suzuki's most successful models, with over 50 lakh units produced since its launch. The Alto K10, known for its affordability and efficiency, is currently available in eight variants, with prices ranging from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 998 cc petrol engine that delivers 66 bhp of peak power and 89 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, a CNG version of the engine is available. Customers can choose between a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT.

Maruti Suzuki's proactive approach in addressing the potential steering issue demonstrates its commitment to customer safety and satisfaction.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
