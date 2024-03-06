DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024: Extreme rally driver Garima Avtar wins in Auto category

Garima Avtar has been recognised as winner at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024. She won for her inspiring contribution in the automobile category. Garima Avtar is an extreme rally driver, freelance automotive journalist, Tedx Speaker and a TV personality. She also has her own audio and video podcast -“The Garima Avtar Show" which is based on sports psychology and motivation.

As an extreme rally driver, she has won many Indian National Rally Championships in her category and many autocrosses in various categories. Garima Avtar is the first woman professional driver for Mercedes Benz Luxe Drive and the first professional woman rally driver for Mahindra Adventure Rally Team.

She has also been recognised with many prestigious awards from around the globe. When not participating in rallies, Garima can be seen practicing her swing on the golf course or serenading audiences as a Sufi singer. You might also catch her on the ramp – having been modelled as a Showstopper in the past for Designer Gazal Mishra and Shades of India for Lakme Fashion Week and Gurugram International Couture Week, respectively.