DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Shriya Lohi wins in Automotive category

DNA India is proud to announce the winner of the DNA Women Achievers Award 2023 in the Auto category, Shriya Lohia. Shriya Lohia, a 14-year-old Indian racing driver, has been making headlines for her impressive achievements both on and off the race track.

Born and raised in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Lohia began her racing career at the age of 11. Since then, she has participated in several national and international racing events and has won numerous accolades for her skills behind the wheel.

These awards serve not only to acknowledge the hard work of women but also to inspire society to embrace gender equality and empower women to break barriers. It's time for the wildfire of women's empowerment to spread, encouraging more women to strive for success and independence.

The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023 recognize the contributions of women in various fields, including business, education, healthcare, and social work, among others. The awards are an initiative by DNA India to promote gender equality and celebrate the achievements of women in India.