Automobile

DNA Verified: Ratan Tata’s dream car Tata Nano EV launching soon? Here’s the truth behind viral post

“Ratan Tata Ji’s Dream Car ‘Tata Nano’ is going to be Launched in India in its new Avtaar, this Avtaar of Tata Nano will be in the form of Electric Car, which can cost between Rs 2-3 lakhs,” the viral social media post reads.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 08:49 AM IST

Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated Indian industrialists across the globe. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons is known for his wisdom, vision, philanthropy and business skills. Although Ratan Tata hasn’t been much active socially in the past few years, his quotes and ideology keep floating on social media platforms. But it is worth noting that not everything you see on social media platforms is true and some of the quotes that are attributed to Ratan Tata are misleading and so is the image of Ratan Tata’s dream car Tata Nano as an EV. A purported image of the upcoming Tata Nano EV is doing rounds on social media platforms with different captions. While some are claiming it to be Ratan Tata’s dream car Tata Nano in new Avatar’, some are claiming it to be under production with an unbelievable range.

“Ratan Tata Ji’s Dream Car ‘Tata Nano’ is going to be Launched in India in its new Avtaar, this Avtaar of Tata Nano will be in the form of Electric Car, which can cost between Rs 2-3 lakhs,” the viral social media post reads. It is worth noting that the car in the image does look impressive and it will be good if a new Tata Nano is launched like this. However, the car that is claimed to be the Tata Nano EV is in fact a Toyota Aygo hatchback which is not sold in India. Toyota Aygo is a compact hatchback from the Japanese automaker that is powered by a 998cc petrol engine and gets a features loaded cabin.

Although the viral post with an image of Ratan Tata and the Toyota Aygo hatchback is misleading, it can not be ruled out that Tata Motors may launch an electrified version of Tata Nano soon. Reports suggest that the company may utilise Tata Nano’s X3 platform to implement an EV drivetrain. In the last few months, Tata Motors has launched a range of electric cars in India and with the growing popularity of compact EVs in India, the Tata Nano EV can be expected to be a game changer.

