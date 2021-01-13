DNA Poll: Over 56% people believe that Tesla cars are suitable for Indian roads

Ending all speculations, billionaire Elon Musk-owned Tesla has entered India and registered as a company in Bengaluru.

According to the website of the Registrar of Companies, Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited has been incorporated and registered address of the company is in Lavelle Road, Bengaluru.

"Tesla registered its Indian subsidiary with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) in Bengaluru on January 8, with Rs 15 lakh authorised capital and Rs 1 lakh paid-up capital. Tesla India Motors and Energy Ltd has been opened in the city centre, with Vibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein as its directors," said the company in its filing with the RoC.

But as Tesla entered into the Indian market, we ran a poll on Twitter to find out if these cars suitable for Indian roads?

More than 56 per cent voted in the affirmative saying that the cars manufactured by Tesla are suitable for Indian roads. Around 43.8% said that Tesla cars will not be suitable for Indian roads.

#DNAPoll | As #Tesla drives into the Indian market, are these cars suitable for Indian roads?#TeslainIndia — DNA (@dna) January 13, 2021

In December 2020, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that Tesla will begin operations with sales in early 2021 and then "maybe" look at assembling and manufacturing vehicles in the country.