DNA Auto Awards 2024: Tata Curvv nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

In this highly respected category, one contender that stands out is the Tata Curvv.

Mark your calendars for the highly anticipated third season of the DNA Auto Awards, scheduled for October 7, 2024 (Monday). It will serve as a platform showcasing the best in the auto sector, offering in terms of innovation, performance, design, and more. It will be marked by several award categories, each carrying a lineup of nominees. All eyes will be on the 'CAR OF THE YEAR' award, a symbol of the pinnacle of automotive innovation and success.

In this highly respected category, one contender that stands out is the Tata Curvv.

India’s leading automotive manufacturer, Tata Motors launched the Curvv Coupe SUV in India on Monday. Pricing starts at Rs 9.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.69 lakh, ex-showroom. The price tags will be applicable for bookings made before October 31, 2024.

Curvv introduces Tata Motors' newest innovation - 1.2-litre GDi turbocharged petrol engine, named Hyperion, delivering 124 bhp and 225 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCA) transmission.

Comparing this to the Tata Nexon, the basic models of the Tata Curvv are equipped with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, producing 119 horsepower and 170 Newton metres of torque.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.