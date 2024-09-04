DNA Auto Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Swift nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

Maruti Suzuki officially launched the fourth generation Swift in India in May this year, with prices starting at Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mark your calendars for the third edition of the DNA Auto Awards, which is all set to take place on October 7, 2024. This event, brimming with grandeur, will celebrate the remarkable accomplishments in the automobile industry. It's a stage where cutting-edge innovation, performance, and design in the automotive world take the spotlight. The event will have several award categories. The most special among them is the 'CAR OF THE YEAR' award—an embodiment of sheer excellence in the world of automobiles.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been nominated for the 'CAR OF THE YEAR' category.

Maruti Suzuki officially launched the fourth generation Swift in India in May this year, with prices starting at Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Swift flaunts a modern outfit sporting newly revamped front and rear bumpers. Moreover, it is equipped with LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps, gloss black front grille, LED fog lights, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and new LED taillights.

The 2024 Swift boasts a new Z Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, delivering an impressive 80bhp and 112Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.