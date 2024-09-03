DNA Auto Awards 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

Among the several categories set to be unveiled at DNA Auto Awards 2024, ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’ stands out as a pinnacle of automotive achievement.

The much-awaited third season of the DNA Auto Awards is set to be held on October 7, 2024 (Monday). The grand event will serve as a platform to honour and celebrate excellence in the automobile sector. The event promises to showcase the best in the automotive industry, highlighting their innovation, performance, and design. It will feature several categories, each having its own set of nominees. Among the several categories set to be unveiled at the event, ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’ stands out as a pinnacle of automotive achievement.

Among the nominees of this prestigious category is Mahindra Thar Roxx, a vehicle that has captured the attention of critics and enthusiasts alike.

Mahindra and Mahindra officially launched the highly anticipated 5-door Thar Roxx on August 14, 2024. The base price of the Thar Roxx is Rs 12.99 lakh and the top model price goes upto Rs 20.49 lakh. Booking of Thar Roxx by the company will start on October 3.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with two types of engines, one running on diesel and the other on petrol. The diesel engine is 2184 cc, whereas the petrol one holds 1997 cc. Depending on the variant and fuel type, Thar ROXX's mileage hovers somewhere between 12.4 and 15.2 kmpl.

The petrol engine on the Thar Roxx makes 175 bhp of max power and 380 Nm of peak torque. Now, the petrol engine gets a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox option and is only rear-wheel driven.

The diesel engine makes 152 bhp and 330 Nm on the 4x2 variant and 173 bhp and 370 Nm on the 4x4 variants.

