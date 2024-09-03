Twitter
DNA Auto Awards 2024: Tata Curvv nominated for 'CAR OF THE YEAR'; check price, features

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx nominated for 'CAR OF THE YEAR'; check price, features

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos spotted with new Gulfstream G700 private jet worth Rs 662 crore in...

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly calls rape allegations against him 'baseless': 'I will take all necessary steps to...'

Former India wicket-keeper joins BCCI as new selector for men's cricket team

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Tata Curvv nominated for 'CAR OF THE YEAR'; check price, features

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx nominated for 'CAR OF THE YEAR'; check price, features

Foods, drinks that can harm your brain, memory

7 endangered animals in world

8 must-watch Indian films, series based on plane hijacks

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Meet actor, who was dubbed 'next Shah Rukh Khan', ruined his career after a heartbreak; vowed never to marry, then...

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

Automobile

Automobile

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

Among the several categories set to be unveiled at DNA Auto Awards 2024, ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’ stands out as a pinnacle of automotive achievement.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 10:03 PM IST

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features
The much-awaited third season of the DNA Auto Awards is set to be held on October 7, 2024 (Monday). The grand event will serve as a platform to honour and celebrate excellence in the automobile sector. The event promises to showcase the best in the automotive industry, highlighting their innovation, performance, and design. It will feature several categories, each having its own set of nominees. Among the several categories set to be unveiled at the event, ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’ stands out as a pinnacle of automotive achievement.  

Among the nominees of this prestigious category is Mahindra Thar Roxx, a vehicle that has captured the attention of critics and enthusiasts alike.

Mahindra and Mahindra officially launched the highly anticipated 5-door Thar Roxx on August 14, 2024. The base price of the Thar Roxx is Rs 12.99 lakh and the top model price goes upto Rs 20.49 lakh. Booking of Thar Roxx by the company will start on October 3.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with two types of engines, one running on diesel and the other on petrol. The diesel engine is 2184 cc, whereas the petrol one holds 1997 cc. Depending on the variant and fuel type, Thar ROXX's mileage hovers somewhere between 12.4 and 15.2 kmpl.

The petrol engine on the Thar Roxx makes 175 bhp of max power and 380 Nm of peak torque. Now, the petrol engine gets a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox option and is only rear-wheel driven. 

Powered by a robust petrol engine, the Thar Roxx offers a commanding performance with an impressive 175 horsepower and a peak torque of 380 Nm. 

The diesel engine makes 152 bhp and 330 Nm on the 4x2 variant and 173 bhp and 370 Nm on the 4x4 variants. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
