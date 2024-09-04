Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Swift nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

This company, backed by Ratan Tata, Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal is selling a stake to raise capital

Meet man, an Indian, who made new Guinness World Record at just 23 for...

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check details

Delhi MCD Polls: BJP defeats AAP in ward committee elections, wins 7 out of 12 seats

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA Auto Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Swift nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Swift nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

This company, backed by Ratan Tata, Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal is selling a stake to raise capital

This company, backed by Ratan Tata, Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal is selling a stake to raise capital

Meet man, an Indian, who made new Guinness World Record at just 23 for...

Meet man, an Indian, who made new Guinness World Record at just 23 for...

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

Teams to lose most Test matches at home

Teams to lose most Test matches at home

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के ��लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Lekha Washington says film industry was 'extremely patriarchal, male-dominated', reacts to Hema Committee report

Lekha Washington says film industry was 'extremely patriarchal, male-dominated', reacts to Hema Committee report

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Chiyaan Vikram explains why Thangalaan will stay with him for whole life, Parvathy Thiruvothu lauds Pa Ranjith for...

Chiyaan Vikram explains why Thangalaan will stay with him for whole life, Parvathy Thiruvothu lauds Pa Ranjith for...

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check details

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, which is set to be launched on September 9 marks its ground as a formidable contender in its respected category.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 10:10 PM IST

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check details
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The third season of the DNA Auto Awards event will be held on October 7, 2024 (Monday). The grand event is set to be a momentous occasion, providing a platform to recognise and celebrate excellence in the automobile sector. The event promises to showcase the best in the automotive world, highlighting their innovation, performance, and design. The awards take into account a range of categories, all of which will have their own nominees. One category to particularly look out for is the 'CAR OF THE YEAR,' the award that symbolizes the pinnacle of vehicular greatness.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, which is set to be launched on September 9 marks its ground as a formidable contender in its respected category.

Ahead of its official launch, Hyundai has revealed the interior of the updated 2024 Alcazar with some new additions. 

The SUV is set to boast two 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment. It's also set to impress with an 8-speaker Bose sound.

This SUV model will be launched in the Indian market in both 6 and 7-seater variants. 

The latest Alcazar model still packs the same power as its predecessors, complete with a 1.5L turbo-petrol engine producing 160hp or a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine delivering 115hp. Plus, there will be a choice between a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT for the petrol version. And for the diesel version, you can choose from a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift is expected to be priced between Rs 17 lakh and Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Once launched, it will rival the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who built Rs 6502 crore company with backing of Mukesh Ambani, now cutting 75% workforce due to...

Meet man who built Rs 6502 crore company with backing of Mukesh Ambani, now cutting 75% workforce due to...

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

Anita Hassanandani regrets sacrificing her 'prime career' for ex-boyfriend Eijaz Khan: 'He always said...'

Anita Hassanandani regrets sacrificing her 'prime career' for ex-boyfriend Eijaz Khan: 'He always said...'

REVEALED: Highest tax-paying sportsperson in India, who paid Rs 660000000, it's not Dhoni, Rohit, Hardik

REVEALED: Highest tax-paying sportsperson in India, who paid Rs 660000000, it's not Dhoni, Rohit, Hardik

Viral video: Girl's sensational dance to Urmila Matondkar’s song 'Aa Hi Jaiye' sets internet on fire, watch

Viral video: Girl's sensational dance to Urmila Matondkar’s song 'Aa Hi Jaiye' sets internet on fire, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement