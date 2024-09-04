DNA Auto Awards 2024: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check details

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, which is set to be launched on September 9 marks its ground as a formidable contender in its respected category.

The third season of the DNA Auto Awards event will be held on October 7, 2024 (Monday). The grand event is set to be a momentous occasion, providing a platform to recognise and celebrate excellence in the automobile sector. The event promises to showcase the best in the automotive world, highlighting their innovation, performance, and design. The awards take into account a range of categories, all of which will have their own nominees. One category to particularly look out for is the 'CAR OF THE YEAR,' the award that symbolizes the pinnacle of vehicular greatness.

Ahead of its official launch, Hyundai has revealed the interior of the updated 2024 Alcazar with some new additions.

The SUV is set to boast two 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment. It's also set to impress with an 8-speaker Bose sound.

This SUV model will be launched in the Indian market in both 6 and 7-seater variants.

The latest Alcazar model still packs the same power as its predecessors, complete with a 1.5L turbo-petrol engine producing 160hp or a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine delivering 115hp. Plus, there will be a choice between a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT for the petrol version. And for the diesel version, you can choose from a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift is expected to be priced between Rs 17 lakh and Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Once launched, it will rival the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari.

