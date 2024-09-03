Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

WTC 2025: Is India vs Pakistan final still possible after Bangladesh's historic series win?

Anubhav Sinha gets angry at journalist asking him about IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack row: 'Aapne series dekhi hai?'

DNA TV Show: Why salaries of Himachal government employees delayed

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Citroen Basalt nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Tata Curvv nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Why salaries of Himachal government employees delayed

DNA TV Show: Why salaries of Himachal government employees delayed

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Citroen Basalt nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Citroen Basalt nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

Foods, drinks that can harm your brain, memory

Foods, drinks that can harm your brain, memory

7 endangered animals in world

7 endangered animals in world

8 must-watch Indian films, series based on plane hijacks

8 must-watch Indian films, series based on plane hijacks

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Anubhav Sinha gets angry at journalist asking him about IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack row: 'Aapne series dekhi hai?'

Anubhav Sinha gets angry at journalist asking him about IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack row: 'Aapne series dekhi hai?'

Meet actor, who was dubbed 'next Shah Rukh Khan', ruined his career after a heartbreak; vowed never to marry, then...

Meet actor, who was dubbed 'next Shah Rukh Khan', ruined his career after a heartbreak; vowed never to marry, then...

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Citroen Basalt nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

Citroen Basalt has emerged as a standout contender in the highly respected category, revolutionizing the industry with its innovative features and cutting-edge technology.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 10:58 PM IST

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Citroen Basalt nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The third edition of the DNA Auto Awards will be held on October 7, 2024 (Monday). This esteemed gathering applauds the exceptional innovation and achievement of car manufacturers in the world of automobiles. It will have several award categories, each having its own set of nominees. The one category everyone is going to keep an eye on is the 'CAR OF THE YEAR', the absolute highlight of the upcoming event.

Citroen Basalt has emerged as a standout contender in the highly respected category, revolutionizing the industry with its innovative features and cutting-edge technology.

Launched last month, The Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV comes at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Basalt petrol variant comes with a robust 1199cc engine, producing 80 bhp at 5750 rpm. It is available with Manual & Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the Basalt has a mileage of 18 to 19.5 kmpl.

Speaking about dimensions, it's 4,352 mm long, 1,765 mm wide, and stands long at 1,593 mm. Spanning a wheelbase of 2,651 mm, this vehicle also presents an impressive boot capacity of 470 litres.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Aadar Jain is engaged to girlfriend Alekha Advani, shares photos of beachside proposal: 'My first crush, my best friend'

Aadar Jain is engaged to girlfriend Alekha Advani, shares photos of beachside proposal: 'My first crush, my best friend'

Moscow's Delicate Dance: Balancing Israeli Security and Syrian Sovereignty in the Golan

Moscow's Delicate Dance: Balancing Israeli Security and Syrian Sovereignty in the Golan

Meet actress whose debut film earned Rs 100 crores, then gave many flop films, got married, quit acting forever due to..

Meet actress whose debut film earned Rs 100 crores, then gave many flop films, got married, quit acting forever due to..

IAS officer Tina Dabi cracked UPSC exam when she was 22, her sister Ria Dabi became IAS at...

IAS officer Tina Dabi cracked UPSC exam when she was 22, her sister Ria Dabi became IAS at...

Staying Relevant in the Age of AI: Jyotishman Sharma on Key Strategy Principles for Modern Companies

Staying Relevant in the Age of AI: Jyotishman Sharma on Key Strategy Principles for Modern Companies

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement