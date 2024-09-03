DNA Auto Awards 2024: Citroen Basalt nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

Citroen Basalt has emerged as a standout contender in the highly respected category, revolutionizing the industry with its innovative features and cutting-edge technology.

The third edition of the DNA Auto Awards will be held on October 7, 2024 (Monday). This esteemed gathering applauds the exceptional innovation and achievement of car manufacturers in the world of automobiles. It will have several award categories, each having its own set of nominees. The one category everyone is going to keep an eye on is the 'CAR OF THE YEAR', the absolute highlight of the upcoming event.

Launched last month, The Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV comes at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Basalt petrol variant comes with a robust 1199cc engine, producing 80 bhp at 5750 rpm. It is available with Manual & Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the Basalt has a mileage of 18 to 19.5 kmpl.

Speaking about dimensions, it's 4,352 mm long, 1,765 mm wide, and stands long at 1,593 mm. Spanning a wheelbase of 2,651 mm, this vehicle also presents an impressive boot capacity of 470 litres.

