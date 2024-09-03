DNA Auto Awards 2024: Check category list, nominees, chief guest and more

The third season of the DNA Auto Awards will be held on October 7, 2024.

DNA India is set to excite automobile enthusiasts with their third season of Auto Awards which will be held on October 7, 2024 (Monday). The DNA Auto Awards 2024 is a grand occasion that will spotlight the best of the best in the automobile industry. A gathering of automobile experts, top executives, and automotive manufacturers are all set to honour and award the best vehicles in different categories. Moreover, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways in India will attend the DNA Auto Awards 2024 as chief guest.

The DNA Auto Awards 2024 will be divided into these categories, each having its own list of nominees.

CAR OF THE YEAR

- Mahindra Thar Roxx

- Tata Curvv

- Citroen Basalt

- Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

- Maruti Suzuki Swift

HATCHBACK OF THE YEAR

- Maruti Suzuki Swift

- Toyota Taisor

- Mini Cooper S

- Tata Punch.ev

- Mini Countryman Electric

Luxury Sports Car Of The Year

- Maserati GranTurismo

- Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance

- Lamborghini Urus SE

- Aston Martin Vantage

SUV OF THE YEAR

- Mahindra 3XO

- Tata Curvv

- Mahindra Thar Roxx

- Citroen Basalt

- Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

DESIGN OF THE YEAR – 2W

- TVS Jupiter

- Hero Destini 125

- Bajaj Pulsar 400

- BSA Goldstar

- Royal Enfield Guerrilla

DESIGN OF THE YEAR – 4W

- Tata Curvv.ev

- Mahindra Thar Roxx

- Citroen Basalt

- MG Windsor

- BYD Seal

ELECTRIC CAR OF THE YEAR

- Tata Curvv.ev

- MG Windsor

- Mini Countryman Electric

- Tata Punch.ev

- BYD Seal

ELECTRIC TWO-WHEELER OF THE YEAR

- Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

- Ola Roadster

- Okaya Ferrato Disruptor

- Ather Rizta

- Kinetic E-Luna

Manufacturer OF THE YEAR – 4-WHEELER

- Hyundai Motor India

- Tata Motors

- Mahindra & Mahindra

- Maruti Suzuki

- Honda Cars India

Manufacturer OF THE YEAR – 2-WHEELER

- TVS Motor Company

- Hero MotoCorp

- Honda 2Wheelers

- Bajaj Auto

- Yamaha India

LUXURY CAR OF THE YEAR

- Mercedes EQS Maybach

- BMW 5 Series LWB

- Mercedes EQA 250+

- BMW i5

- Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

SCOOTER OF THE YEAR

- TVS Jupiter 110

- Hero Destini 125

- Ather Rizta

MOTORCYCLE OF THE YEAR

- Hero Xtream 125R

- Hero Mavrick

- Bajaj Pulsar NS400

- Royal Enfield Himalayan

- BSA Goldstar 650

PREMIUM MOTORCYCLE OF THE YEAR

- BMW GS 1300r

- Honda NX 500

- Suzuki V-Storm 800 DE

- Kawasaki Ninja 500

- Honda Transalp XL 750

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.