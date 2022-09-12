Delhi Police's witty road safety alerts feature Virat Kohli's ton and Pakistan's miss-catch in Asia Cup finals

Delhi Police uses Virat Kohli's century to spread awareness

Delhi Police and Delhi Traffic Police have been on a roll when it comes to using memes to spread awareness among citizens. Last week, Delhi Traffic Police used Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max to give a message about traffic signals and this week the government organisations have used Asia Cup 2022 highlights for road safety awareness. In a recent tweet, Delhi Police shared a video of Pakistan fielders dropping a crucial catch after clashing into each other during Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka. Through the video, the organisation is trying to spread a message that one should always be attentive on the road. Delhi Police used the iconic song ‘Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo’ in the video and shared it with #RoadSafety. The video has also been shared by Delhi Traffic Police.

A couple of days ago, Delhi Police also shared an image of Virat Kohli celebrating his 71st century during the Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan, to encourage citizens to wait at the traffic signal till the light turns green. “Kohli waited 3 years to give us his 71st century. You can wait till it turns green” the image shared by Delhi Police reads. The department also gave an interesting caption along with the Facebook post - “Stop while you can on red, Before taking a dangerous turn ahead!”





The posts from Delhi Police have gone viral on social media platforms since they were shared by the departments. Netizens are also sharing their funny take on the memes. Here are few of the reactions.

