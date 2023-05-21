Delhi: Passing this test now must for driving license; cameras, trackers to judge driving on fully automatic tracks

Photo: zee bureau

Experts believe that road accidents majorly occur because a good number of people are unaware of ways to drive safely on the road. To stop road accidents, a new driver's license test has been adopted in Delhi. All 12 driving test tracks have been turned automatic.

Reportedly the ADTT test can be taken by only those who already have a learner's license. The drivers will qualify for the license through a fully automatic system.

The applicants will be tested under as many as 24 parameters through sensors and cameras installed in the tracks.

The test will include-- reverse parallel parking, 8-formation, overtaking track, traffic junction test, reverse parallel parking and gradient test for four-wheelers.

For two-wheelers, along with the emergency brake test and ramp test, you have to show your vehicle's handling and control. For this, the vehicle has to be shown by driving around the serpentine track, reports Amar Ujala.

This update has been made in the driver licensing system to pass on information to people and ultimately reduce the number of accidents on the road. This test is an effort to education people on safe driving in Delhi.

