Delhi: Influencer fined by police for reckless driving, BMW 5-Series seized for THIS reason

Screen Grab

Delhi and Mumbai are becoming increasingly affected by social media ‘influencers’. It's a relief to know that law enforcement has begun keeping tabs on serial offenders who publish violent material online. An Instagram celebrity located in Delhi was recently punished for reckless driving. Furthermore, both his Maruti Suzuki Swift and BMW 5-Series were taken from him.

Utkarsh Solanki, aka one Ranbir Singh, is a regular on Instagram, where he posts videos of himself engaging in ridiculous stunts with his wrapped Maruti Swift and BMW 5-Series. The guy's reels have gotten millions of views, and he has over 26,000 Instagram followers. The accused may be seen in the videos riding on the hood of moving cars, engaging in traffic races, and other similar activities. One of the films even shows him brandishing a firearm.

Ranbir's BMW 5-Series, which is registered to a company called "Plum Salons Pvt Ltd.," is surprisingly registered in Chandigarh. The sedan's diesel engine was discovered to be more than ten years old, making it unlawful to operate. Meanwhile, he drives a Swift that is legally registered to him. Both cars were impounded due to several offences, such as flashy licence plate displays, reckless driving, failure to comply with traffic control devices, and more. It has been reported that Ranbir is a serial offender for illegally painting his cars a different colour.

After a video of Ranbir riding on the hood of his speeding Maruti Swift went viral, cops quickly apprehended him. An image of the suspect snapping selfies from the moving car's hood has surfaced online. His Maruti Swift had been a chameleon, taking on a variety of colours as he eluded law enforcement. Video footage of the perpetrator engaging in similar vehicular antics may be seen on his social media pages. The police's response has given us optimism that it will deter other social media users from resorting to similar tactics.

Also, READ: Gangster performs ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ stunt on Mahindra Thar and Scorpio, arrested as video goes viral

A spokeswoman for the Delhi Police told the reporters that after finding success in the online world, Ranbir had decided to make his social media antics his full-time occupation. The alleged offender is a local of Pooth Kalan, a locality in North West Delhi located near the neighbourhood of Rohini.