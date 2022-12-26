Cristiano Ronaldo gets Rolls Royce Dawn worth Rs 7 crore as Christmas gift from girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Image Source: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

Christiano Ronaldo, the football legend, added a new luxury Rolls Royce convertible in his vast car collection in the spirit of the Christmus celebration. Cristiano Ronaldor's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, bought him the brand-new set of wheels, a Rolls Royce Dawn as a present. The ultra-luxurious convertible is synonymous with luxury. Obviously, there's also the astronomically expensive cost to consider. Without considering additional fees and taxes, the Roller's price in India's domestic market exceeds Rs 7 crore.

To show off his brand new white Rolls Royce Dawn, Ronaldo posted a photo of it to his Instagram account. Additionally, Georgina Rodriguez has posted a complete video of the player's response to his new convertible. So, the footballer has rolled before. Ronaldo is a serious auto enthusiast who has a collection of unique vehicles in his garage. He also keeps a Ferrari f12 TDF in the garage, beside a white Rolls Royce Cullinan. Both of them are far lighter than the former, with the latter tipping the scales at just under 1.5 tonnes at the kerb. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds.

Additionally, there is a matte black Lamborghini Aventador in the garage, which Ronaldo purchased for himself on the occasion of his 27th birthday. In addition, there are the following vehicles on the list: a Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Mercedes-Benz S65, a McLaren Senna, a Bentley Continental, a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, a Ferrari Monza SP1, a Ferrari 599 GTO, a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead, a Mercedes-Benz GLE63s AMG, an Audi RS7, a Bugatti Chiron.

The Rolls Royce Dawn is propelled by a 6.6-liter, twin-turbocharged V12 engine. This motor has a maximum power output of 564 horsepower. So, in 4.3 seconds, it can drive this luxury cruiser to 100 kph. The convertible is so packed with amenities that it wouldn't be right to mention them all here. After all, it's one of the world's most extravagant open-air automobiles.