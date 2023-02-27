Search icon
Citroen e-C3 electric hatchback launched in India, gets 320 km of range

The all-electric Citroen e-C3 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The company claims that it has a range of 320 kilometres.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 03:48 PM IST

Citroen e-C3

The new Citroen E-C3 electric hatchback is finally on sale, starting at Rs 11.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The Feel variety is the next tier up from the entry-level Live model, and it costs Rs 12.13 lakh to purchase outside of the showroom. In addition, the Feel trim offers a Vibe Pack for Rs 12.28 lakh and a Dual-tone Vibe Pack for Rs 12.43 lakh.

The Citroen eC3 takes many cues from the ICE model. The exterior, however, has also undergone some slight alterations. The exhaust has been removed and the electric vehicle's charging outlet has been relocated to the front fender. However, some components, such as the bumper, have not changed at all.

Similarly, the electric car's interior has undergone some refinement. The changes may be observed in the redesigned centre console, which has a new drive controller and a new gear lever. It's important to note that maintaining parity with the ICE version saves money on production costs, since many of the components used in ICE cars are made in India.

The electric vehicle is equipped with many of the same conveniences as the internal combustion engine model, including a height-adjustable driver's seat, Bluetooth connection, and a touchscreen entertainment system. Features such as anti-lock brakes (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), twin front airbags, and other safety measures are included.

Svolt, a Chinese firm, is providing the 29.2kWh battery pack for electric hatchback. Citroen, though, has ambitions to eventually localise the system. The Citroen EV comes with a CCS2 quick charger and a 3.3kW onboard AC charger. The eC3's electric motor is located in the front and produces 57 hp and a peak torque of 143 Nm. With an ARAI-approved range of 320 kilometres, the eC3 is a serious contender in the long-range electric vehicle market. It offers regenerative braking in addition to the regular and eco driving modes. 

The e-C3's acceleration from 0 to 60 km/h takes only 6.8 seconds thanks to its motor, and the vehicle can reach a peak speed of 107 km/h.

