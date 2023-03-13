Citroen C3 gets price hike in India, check new prices here

Citroen C3

The C3 hatchback from Citroen was introduced in India in 2022. Both the Live and Feel versions are available. C3 was initially offered at ex-sh prices between Rs 5.71 lakh and Rs 8.05 lakh upon its debut in July 2022. Prices for a brand new Citroen C3 begin at Rs 6.16 lak (ex-showroom) in March 2023. This implies that in only 9 months, the price of the base model has increased by Rs 45,000.

Citroen has raised the price of the C3 for the second time this year. In the first month of 2023, prices were raised. There was a price hike of up to Rs 27,500 at the time. In this iteration, a Rs 18,000 price hike has been implemented. Turbo models have not seen a price hike. Citroen C3 Live models start at 6.16 lakh, while the top-tier Feel Vibe DT model costs 7.38 lakh.

The Citroen C3 is available in Arctic White, Zesty Orange, Platinum Grey, and Steel Grey, as well as four monochrome and six two-tone colour schemes. Zesty Orange roof with Polar White/Platinum Grey/Steel Grey body colours, and Platinum Grey roof with Polar White/Zesty Orange/Steel Grey body colours, are two examples of available dual-tone combinations. The vehicle is equipped with 14 or 15-inch steel wheels, larger wheel arches, and a chrome front grille in addition to LED lights.

Two different petrol engines are available for the Citroen C3. The 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated (NA) Puretech 82 engine produces 82 PS of power and 115 Nm of torque, and it is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. With its 6 gear manual transmission, the Puretech 110's 1.2-liter turbocharged engine generates 110 PS of power and 190 Nm of torque. There will soon be a 7-seater variant of the C3 from Citroen.