Citroen C3 gets price hike, here’s how much the Tata Punch rival costs now

Citroen, a French automaker, has implemented the first price hike for the C3 since the car's introduction in July. The new C3 pricing structure sets a base price of Rs 5.88 L and a high of Rs 8.15 L. (ex-showroom, India). Due to supply chain constraints caused by the lack of semiconductor chips and the growing cost of raw materials, several manufacturers have recently raised the pricing of their automobiles.

The standard Live model's price has gone up by Rs 17,000, while the top Feel Turbo model's price has gone up by Rs 9,000, according to Autocar.

The Citroen C3 is a compact car that contains the brand's signature aesthetic cues, such as a chrome grill that spans the front fascia and connects the daytime running lights (DRL) and headlights. It features body cladding all the way around as well as big skid plates in the front and rear. The multi-spoke alloy wheels improve the vehicle's visual appeal from the side. The car's two-tone paint job and understated exterior elements also help it stand out.

The Indian-spec Citroen C3 is powered by Naturally-aspirated 1.2-litre engine of Citroen C3 produces 81 BHP and 112 Nm of torque. There is also a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 109 BHP and 190 Nm of torque. For the time being, the only available transmissions are a 5-speed manual gearbox (MT) for naturally aspirated engine and a 6-speed manual transmission (MT) for turbocharged engine.

Among its competitors are the Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite and Tata Punch.