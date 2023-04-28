Citroen C3 Aircross SUV unveiled for Indian market, to rival Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross midsize-SUV has made its global debut in India. The all-new C3 Aircross is claimed to be a tough and distinctive SUV available in both 5-seater and 5+2-seater versions and targeted for launch in India in the second half of 2023. Citroen C3 Aircross is the second in a family of three new models specifically aimed at international growing markets under Citroen’s C-Cubed programme, announced in 2019, and being marketed between 2022 and 2024. The Midsize-SUV is developed and produced locally – at the Thiruvallur plant in Tamil Nadu with over 90% localisation.

All-New C3 Aircross is a 4.3m long family midsize-SUV with an assertive front face with a high bonnet, wide track width, Citroen Y-shaped lighting signature, and powerful double grille with a lower skid plate to deal with varying road conditions and maximise cooling. In silhouette, it stands out with its 200mm ground clearance, muscular wheel arches with large wheels and tyres, and protective claddings.

The wide C-pillar adds verticality and strength to the body, while neat rear quarter windows add to the feeling of light and space for passengers. Windows and long rear doors enhance the feeling of height, light and visibility, and allow easy access to the rear rows of seats.

The 5-seater model is said to offer one of the best knee room for rear seat passengers and up to 444-litres of luggage volume, while the 5+2-seater model adds intelligent modularity for multiple uses, with a third row of two individual seats. These can be folded down or removed individually when the family needs to balance the room for passengers with up to 511-litres capacity for luggage.

The SUV gets a powerful climate and air-conditioning system with roof mounted blower. Thoughtful storage solutions throughout include cup holders that double as smartphone holders in the second and third rows so occupants can power their connectivity and stay in touch or entertained on the move.