Twitter
Headlines

Sriram Raghavan breaks silence on why Agastya Nanda replaced Varun Dhawan in Ekkis: 'We had a chat about...'

Warthog triumphs over leopard in intense jungle showdown, video is viral

Citroen C3 Aircross automatic launched in India, price starts at Rs 12.84 lakh

Watch: Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan groove to What Is Your Mobile Number, fans say 'miss this era of Bollywood'

Plans afoot to make Hemant Soren's wife as Jharkhand CM, claims BJP's Nishikant Dubey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IIT Kanpur partners with Samsung, to research on health, visual, AI and more

Sriram Raghavan breaks silence on why Agastya Nanda replaced Varun Dhawan in Ekkis: 'We had a chat about...'

Warthog triumphs over leopard in intense jungle showdown, video is viral

Batters with most international hundreds against one team

9 bowlers to take more wickets than Jasprit Bumrah in WTC

5 nutritious vermicelli dishes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet IIT alumni, who once used to take tuition, decided to become actor, is now called...

This actor made Bollywood debut with superhit film, then gave 10 consecutive flop films, feared end of his career, but..

Fighter box office collection day 5: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer witnesses massive drop on first Monday, earns Rs 8 crore

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Citroen C3 Aircross automatic launched in India, price starts at Rs 12.84 lakh

Available in either a 5-seat or 5+2 seat configuration, the C3 Aircross Automatic offers up to 511 litres of luggage space, ensuring ample room for storage.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 09:27 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Citroen has launched the new variants of Citroen C3 Aircross in Indian with automatic transmission. Available at a starting price of Rs 12,84,800 (ex-showroom), the Citroen C3 Aircross comes in three variants – Plus, Max and Max 5+2-seater. The Plus AT 5-seater variant costs Rs 12,84,800, Max AT 5-seater version costs Rs 13,49,800 and the Max AT 5+2-seater variant costs Rs 13,84,800.

Available in either a 5-seat or 5+2 seat configuration, the C3 Aircross Automatic offers up to 511 litres of luggage space, ensuring ample room for storage. Its features include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, complemented by a new 7-inch digital instrument cluster and convenient USB charging ports. Moreover, the SUV boasts an impressive array of over 40 connected features, including remote engine start and remote AC preconditioning.

The C3 Aircross AT, touted as India's most budget-friendly automatic mid-size SUV by the company, boasts an Aisin-sourced 6-speed automatic transmission featuring a manual gear selector mode.

Under its hood, the C3 Aircross Automatic packs a punch with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine generating 109 BHP @ 5,500 rpm and 205 Nm @ 1,750-2,500 rpm. Notably, this engine exhibits a robust torque rating, offering 15 Nm more than its manual counterpart.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Good news for health insurance policyholders: Check new guidelines, how to get it

Meet IAS officer who worked as a junior doctor during COVID-19, passed UPSC exam in first attempt, got AIR...

'Governance of Lord Ram was source of inspiration for Constitution makers': PM Modi in first 'Mann ki Baat' of 2024

Meet student who got 75% in Class 10, secured record-breaking job package; not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...

Meet Australia's richest Indian, who owns Rs 105600 crore company, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE