Citroen C3 Aircross automatic launched in India, price starts at Rs 12.84 lakh

Citroen has launched the new variants of Citroen C3 Aircross in Indian with automatic transmission. Available at a starting price of Rs 12,84,800 (ex-showroom), the Citroen C3 Aircross comes in three variants – Plus, Max and Max 5+2-seater. The Plus AT 5-seater variant costs Rs 12,84,800, Max AT 5-seater version costs Rs 13,49,800 and the Max AT 5+2-seater variant costs Rs 13,84,800.

Available in either a 5-seat or 5+2 seat configuration, the C3 Aircross Automatic offers up to 511 litres of luggage space, ensuring ample room for storage. Its features include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, complemented by a new 7-inch digital instrument cluster and convenient USB charging ports. Moreover, the SUV boasts an impressive array of over 40 connected features, including remote engine start and remote AC preconditioning.

The C3 Aircross AT, touted as India's most budget-friendly automatic mid-size SUV by the company, boasts an Aisin-sourced 6-speed automatic transmission featuring a manual gear selector mode.

Under its hood, the C3 Aircross Automatic packs a punch with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine generating 109 BHP @ 5,500 rpm and 205 Nm @ 1,750-2,500 rpm. Notably, this engine exhibits a robust torque rating, offering 15 Nm more than its manual counterpart.