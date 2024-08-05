Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV revealed in India: Check specs, features of Tata Curvv rival

With the compact SUV market in India becoming fiercely competitive, Basalt is hitting the market simultaneously with Tata Curvv's expected launch on August 7.

The wait is finally over as Citroen has finally unveiled the all-new Basalt in its final production-spec avatar ahead of it’s launch.

In terms of design and looks, the Basalt will be the same as the concept model to a large extent, with only a few minor changes. The production model offers smaller 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and less heavily tyres. A rather subtle shift from the concept is with the body cladding of the production model takes on a matte finish, a contrast to the shiny finish of the concept model.

Citroen will be available in five colours – Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Garnet Red, or Cosmo Blue. It's interesting to note that the tail-lights, designed with the style of LED lights, actually come fitted with classic light bulbs. If you're someone who picks the white or red models, you'll also get a black roof.

The Citroen Basalt is a cozy ride that comfortably seats five, complete with immovable headrests, armrests, and even cup holders in the rear seat.

The interior is finished in light beige, giving the cabin an airy feel. It also features an impressive 10.25-inch infotainment system and a 7-inch digital display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay navigation, climate control, and the wireless charging facility.

Citroen claims fuel-efficiency figures of 18 kmpl for the NA unit.

In contrast, the manual model with the turbo-petrol engine even trumps that, boasting an impressive mileage of 19.5 kmpl. While the automatic variant of the turbo-petrol isn't far behind, offering a commendable average of 18.7 kmpl. Its expected price is Rs 9.5 lakh.

