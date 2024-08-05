Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV revealed in India: Check specs, features of Tata Curvv rival

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Paris Olympics 2024: How ‘Chak De India’ actor is responsible for Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas’ suspension?

'Lucky' coin that turns man into 'millionaire'; check details here

'Begins long road of recovery': Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt discharged from hospital

Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter quarterfinals of women's TT team event

Meet Salimullah Khan and Asif Nazrul, who will lead Bangladesh's interim government after Sheikh Hasina's resignation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Paris Olympics 2024: How ‘Chak De India’ actor is responsible for Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas’ suspension?

Paris Olympics 2024: How ‘Chak De India’ actor is responsible for Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas’ suspension?

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

'Lucky' coin that turns man into 'millionaire'; check details here

'Lucky' coin that turns man into 'millionaire'; check details here

9 most-awaited OTT releases in August 2024

9 most-awaited OTT releases in August 2024

Who was Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's husband?

Who was Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's husband?

7 animals that don't have brain

7 animals that don't have brain

जामा मस्जिद से लाल किले के लिए रिक्शा वाले ने मांगे 6 हजार,फॉरनर लड़की की कहानी खौला देगी खून

जामा मस्जिद से लाल किले के लिए रिक्शा वाले ने मांगे 6 हजार,फॉरनर लड़की की कहानी खौला देगी खून

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding

'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 crore from just one role, was once homeless, now one of world's richest actors, is worth..

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 crore from just one role, was once homeless, now one of world's richest actors, is worth..

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV revealed in India: Check specs, features of Tata Curvv rival

With the compact SUV market in India becoming fiercely competitive, Basalt is hitting the market simultaneously with Tata Curvv's expected launch on August 7.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 05:09 PM IST

Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV revealed in India: Check specs, features of Tata Curvv rival
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The wait is finally over as Citroen has finally unveiled the all-new Basalt in its final production-spec avatar ahead of it’s launch. 

With the compact SUV market in India becoming fiercely competitive, Basalt is hitting the market simultaneously with Tata Curvv's expected launch on August 7.

In terms of design and looks, the Basalt will be the same as the concept model to a large extent, with only a few minor changes. The production model offers smaller 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and less heavily tyres.  A rather subtle shift from the concept is with the body cladding of the production model takes on a matte finish, a contrast to the shiny finish of the concept model.

Citroen will be available in five colours – Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Garnet Red, or Cosmo Blue. It's interesting to note that the tail-lights, designed with the style of LED lights, actually come fitted with classic light bulbs. If you're someone who picks the white or red models, you'll also get a black roof.

The Citroen Basalt is a cozy ride that comfortably seats five, complete with immovable headrests, armrests, and even cup holders in the rear seat.

The interior is finished in light beige, giving the cabin an airy feel. It also features an impressive 10.25-inch infotainment system and a 7-inch digital display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay navigation, climate control, and the wireless charging facility.

Citroen claims fuel-efficiency figures of 18 kmpl for the NA unit.

In contrast, the manual model with the turbo-petrol engine even trumps that, boasting an impressive mileage of 19.5 kmpl. While the automatic variant of the turbo-petrol isn't far behind, offering a commendable average of 18.7 kmpl. Its expected price is Rs 9.5 lakh.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world's fastest man Noah Lyles who won men's 100m Olympic Gold, beats Jamaica's Kishane by...

Meet world's fastest man Noah Lyles who won men's 100m Olympic Gold, beats Jamaica's Kishane by...

Meet actress who worked with superstars, is from royal family, one MMS ruined career, has no films in years, she is..

Meet actress who worked with superstars, is from royal family, one MMS ruined career, has no films in years, she is..

US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband admits extramarital affair during first marriage with child's...

US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband admits extramarital affair during first marriage with child's...

This company to cut 15,000 jobs in one of biggest mass tech layoffs since COVID-19 pandemic

This company to cut 15,000 jobs in one of biggest mass tech layoffs since COVID-19 pandemic

'Stay vigilant and...': Centre issues advisory for Indian nationals in Israel amid escalating tensions in Middle East

'Stay vigilant and...': Centre issues advisory for Indian nationals in Israel amid escalating tensions in Middle East

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement