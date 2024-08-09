Twitter
Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV launched in India; prices start at Rs...

The Citroen Basalt features projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a twin-slat grille, silver skid plates, circular fog lights, blacked-out ORVMs and B-pillars, and flap-type door handles.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 10:34 PM IST

Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV launched in India; prices start at Rs...
Citroen India has revealed the prices for the Basalt, starting at an introductory rate of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for this coupe SUV are now open with a booking amount of Rs 11,001, and this special price is available for all reservations made until October 31.

The 2024 Citroen Basalt is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, available in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged variants. The naturally aspirated version delivers 80bhp and 115Nm, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The turbocharged variant, on the other hand, produces 109bhp and 190Nm (205Nm for the automatic transmission) and comes with a choice of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. For detailed mileage information, you can visit our website.

Externally, the Citroen Basalt features projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a twin-slat grille, silver skid plates, circular fog lights, blacked-out ORVMs and B-pillars, and flap-type door handles. The SUV also sports dual-tone alloy wheels, a sloping roofline, wraparound taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and an optional contrast-colored roof.

Inside, the Basalt is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument console, automatic climate control, three-step adjustable thigh support for the second row, a three-spoke steering wheel, rear AC vents, six airbags, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. These features will also be available on the C3 Aircross and some variants of the C3 hatchback.

Citroen’s pricing strategy for the Basalt is a bold move, showcasing the brand’s plan to offer two major selling points. The first is the unique body style, and the second is delivering a spacious car at a sub-4 metre price. This positioning puts the Basalt in direct competition with models like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, as well as sub-4 metre sedans like the Honda Amaze, Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and even the Renault Triber.

