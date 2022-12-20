Search icon
Chennai Super Kings’ opener Ruturaj Gaikwad buys Jawa 42 Bobber worth Rs 2.10 lakh

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad on his new Jawa 42 Bobber.

Chennai Super Kings’ ace batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in the news lately for his performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The star batsman hit a world record seven sixes in an over along with several consistent performances. Known for his quick knocks and explosive innings in IPL, Ruturaj Gaikwad has gifted himself a new Jawa 42 Bobber. The cricketer has bought a white-coloured Jawa 42 Bobber and the news was confirmed by co-founder of Classic Legends, Anupam Thareja. For those who are unaware, Classic Legends is the parent company of the Jawa brand.

As per Thareja’s post, Gaikwad’s record of seven sixes in an over were pointing to a 42. He further said that he hoped Gaikwad would fit right in with the Jawa-Yezdi tribe. Jawa 42 Bobber was launched in 2022 and shares the core with other bikes offered by Jawa. The Jawa 42 features a classic bobber design with round headlamps and tail lamp. The round headlamp is full-LED and the instrument cluster is fully-digital.

The Jawa 42 Bobber is powered by a 334cc engine that produces 30.64 PS of power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. The Jawa offers the 42 Bobber in three colour options and its price in India starts at Rs 2,06,500.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was also recently spotted having a ride with his Chennai Super Kings’ teammates Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jhadav in a Kia EV 6. The Kia EV 6 all-electric crossover was bought by CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

