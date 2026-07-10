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Centre claims E20 fuel does not damage engines, cites data from Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp

The Centre has rejected claims that E20 petrol damages vehicle engines, saying field data from leading automobile manufacturers found no E20-related engine problems.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 01:51 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Centre claims E20 fuel does not damage engines, cites data from Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp
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The Centre has dismissed concerns that E20 petrol damages vehicle engines, saying there is no evidence that ethanol-blended fuel causes corrosion or abnormal wear even in older vehicles.

In a detailed clarification on the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the transition to E20 was made only after years of consultations with automobile manufacturers, testing agencies, component suppliers and technical experts.

Government says E20 was introduced after extensive testing

Addressing concerns about older vehicles that were originally labelled as E10-compatible, the government said manufacturers were involved throughout the transition and tested every aspect before the rollout.

The ministry said, "Before E20 was rolled out, the Government undertook several rounds of detailed consultations with all the stakeholders such as automobile manufacturers, technical experts, testing agencies and other stakeholders to ensure readiness across the ecosystem. Had automobile manufacturers not been fully satisfied with the results, they would never have stood behind the product or honoured vehicle warranties. The fact that virtually every manufacturer today is honoring warranty for all vehicles (old or new) is because they have been part of the consultation."

Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp data cited

To support its claims, the government referred to data shared by major automobile manufacturers. It said, "Further, Maruti Suzuki serviced 2.84 crore vehicles during FY 2025-26, including 1.5 crore older, non-E20-certified vehicles, and reported no E20-linked corrosion, abnormal wear or component-life damage. Hero MotoCorp has reported similar field experience. This real-world evidence is far more reliable than isolated anecdotes."

Mileage may reduce slightly, says Centre

The government acknowledged that some vehicles may see a small drop in mileage. It said, "It is true that in some vehicles there may be a 3-5% reduction in fuel economy. But mileage is only one parameter."

According to the ministry, E20 also provides several benefits over conventional petrol. It said, "E20 offers a significantly higher-octane rating, superior anti-knock characteristics, faster combustion, better pickup, smoother acceleration and cleaner engine operation."

The government added that the fuel "produces negligible particulate emissions and substantially reduces lifecycle carbon emissions by around 40%."

Why the government backs E20

The Centre maintained that E20 is a better-quality fuel despite the slight reduction in mileage. It said, "In short, it is a cleaner, higher-quality and more efficient fuel than either E10 or pure petrol." The clarification is part of a detailed FAQ issued by the Petroleum Ministry to address concerns and misinformation surrounding India's ethanol blending programme.

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