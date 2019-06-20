Centre proposes to scrap registration charges for electric vehicles

Headlines

This actor who worked with Rajinikanth at age 10, earned Rs 100 as first salary, now earns upto Rs 100 crore per film

Pending for 27 years, Women’s Reservation Bill finally cleared: How can it change course of history?

'Credible allegations of potential link': Canada PM Trudeau accuses India of being behind killing of Khalistani leader

Meet IIT grad Pavan Davuluri, set to take charge at Microsoft as...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor who worked with Rajinikanth at age 10, earned Rs 100 as first salary, now earns upto Rs 100 crore per film

Pending for 27 years, Women’s Reservation Bill finally cleared: How can it change course of history?

Meet IIT grad Pavan Davuluri, set to take charge at Microsoft as...

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

This actor who worked with Rajinikanth at age 10, earned Rs 100 as first salary, now earns upto Rs 100 crore per film

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Centre proposes to scrap registration charges for electric vehicles

The proposal comes at a time when the country plans high penetration of such vehicles by 2030.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 12:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The government Wednesday proposed to waive registration charges for electric vehicles to boost adoption of environment-friendly vehicles.

The proposal comes at a time when the country plans high penetration of such vehicles by 2030.

Issuing the draft notification to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, the road transport and highways ministry said battery-operated vehicles "shall be exempted from the payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of registration certificate and assignment of new registration mark".

The exemption will apply to all category of vehicles, including two-wheelers.

The ministry has issued the draft notification for amendments in CMVR where the amendments in Rule 81 are proposed for such waiver.

The amendments will be done in exercise of the powers conferred on the central government under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Comments from stakeholders have been sought in a month.

"The said draft rules shall be taken into consideration after the expiry of a period of 30 days from the date on which the copies of this notification as published in the Gazette of India, are made available to the public," the draft notification said.

The objections or suggestions that may be received from any person with respect to the said draft rules before the expiry of the aforesaid period will be considered by the central government, it said.

Last year, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said a blueprint has been drawn to boost production of electric vehicles in the country and take their share to 15 per cent of total automobiles in the next five years.

It is time India should think to promote green vehicles and curb pollution, Gadkari said.

Earlier to promote electric vehicles in India, the government had approved green licence plates bearing numbers in white fonts for private e-vehicles and yellow for taxis. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India's richest Ganpati to deck with more than 66 kg gold, 295 kg silver in Mumbai

'Bloody dumb captain': Former Pakistan spinner criticizes Babar Azam, team management amid escalating injuries

Special Parliament Session live updates: 5-day session starts with PM Modi's speech

Nipah virus in Kerala: No fresh cases in state; 218 samples test negative till date

PM Modi announces Rs 13,000 crore Vishwakarma Scheme for traditional craftsmen

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE