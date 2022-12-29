Centre announces new rules for buying, selling second-hand vehicles, check details here

Representational Image

Stealing automobiles is on the rise around the nation. The thieves may quickly and simply sell the car by driving it to the other end of the nation. Due to a lack of knowledge, individuals pay more than they should for stolen vehicles despite the fact that these cars are offered at a discount. As a result, the Ministry of Road Transport has taken significant action to reduce the fraudulent purchase and sale of stolen automobiles.

The Ministry of Road Transport has issued a notice in an effort to reduce car theft. The new regulation will facilitate the identification of the correct dealer and vehicle, and it will also aid in the prevention of the fraudulent purchase and sale of stolen vehicles. The new regulations were issued by the Ministry of Road Transport with the goal of increasing honesty in the auto industry.

Adjustments were made to Chapter III of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, by the Ministry of Road Transport. The new policies will go into effect on April 1, 2023. The ecology of regulations governing the used-vehicle industry has been strengthened thanks to this effort. Common people will get several advantages, so it is claimed, from the new regulation set.

In order to safeguard consumers from being duped, a certificate will be produced to validate the legitimacy of the car dealer involved in the sale of a pre-owned vehicle. The dealer and the car owner will have a more defined interaction. The dealer's rights and obligations will become crystal evident once he takes possession of the vehicle.

The dealer may now submit an application for a new registration certificate, certificate of fitness, NOC, or change of ownership for the brought-in car. The use of an electronic trip register for vehicles may soon become mandated.

Also, READ: Auto Expo 2023: Kia EV9 concept to make India debut, teased online

This allows for a complete audit of the vehicle's mileage, drives, and use. The car's owner must report to the proper authorities any loss or damage to vehicle documentation.